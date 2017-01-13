Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men & Boys – InFocus

APTN InFocus with Cheryl McKenzie

Should the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls be expanded to include Indigenous men and boys?

That’s one of the questions we put to our panel of guests and viewers in this live edition.

The Commission in charge of the National Inquiry gave a written statement to InFocus indicating they are discussing how this could be done within the parameters already set.

But the perspectives shared here, should give the Commissioners a lot to think about as they forge ahead.

