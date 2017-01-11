Wapekeka First Nation in mourning after suicides

APTN National News

The Wapekeka First Nation in Ontario is currently in mourning after two 12 year-old girls committed suicide since the weekend, according to a statement from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

The fly-in community of 350 members sits about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

“Wapekeka has been devastated by the loss of two young lives in such a short period of time,” said Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler in a statement. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tremendous loss. We are working non-stop to coordinate an emergency response and are doing everything possible to ensure that the necessary mental health and counselling supports are made available immediately, especially for high-risk youth who need urgent medical attention and specialized care.”

According to the release from NAN, a team of crisis workers is currently in the community and more are on the way, said the statement.

