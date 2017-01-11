Wapekeka First Nation in mourning after suicides
Tweet
APTN National News
The Wapekeka First Nation in Ontario is currently in mourning after two 12 year-old girls committed suicide since the weekend, according to a statement from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.
The fly-in community of 350 members sits about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
“Wapekeka has been devastated by the loss of two young lives in such a short period of time,” said Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler in a statement. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tremendous loss. We are working non-stop to coordinate an emergency response and are doing everything possible to ensure that the necessary mental health and counselling supports are made available immediately, especially for high-risk youth who need urgent medical attention and specialized care.”
According to the release from NAN, a team of crisis workers is currently in the community and more are on the way, said the statement.
news@aptn.ca
I am truly saddened by what is happening to our youth i pray that something gets done to help out the young ones so that they realize that there are not alone and that people do care and get the help that they need.My prayers go out to the family and the community for their loss.
Our Children continue to kill themselves and all we hear are more words. Im Sorry and Reconciliation are dead!!!! We have seen no action that would suggest either is true. And Children are still dying.
We should have mental health counselors on reserve rather then flown in when crisis arises.
I am currently reading Stolen Sisters by E. Walter. She wrote that some Indigenous females said that hitch hiking is safer than being on reserve. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to sexual abuse of children on reserves. We need to ensure children have a safe, warm, and secure place to sleep every night. Following in this vein, it would help if Indigenous men sought help to control their behaviour, to learn how to treat the vulnerable in an appropriate manner.