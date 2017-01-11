Native Women’s Association of Canada elevates voices of those often not heard: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met representatives from the Native Women’s Association, saying the organization brings forward the voices of people too often not heard in structures of power.

Trudeau, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and new Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef, met members of the group, which has long pushed for an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Trudeau says the organization has shown “strength and advocacy” over the years to highlight the need for a government that works in partnership with all Indigenous people.

The association’s executive director, a senior policy adviser, a communications director and an indigenous elder also participated in the discussions.

They say they look forward to talking to the government from the perspective of Indigenous women.

The prime minister says the group has been a great partner.

“We know, certainly, in this government how important empowering women is but … it is even more important for communities facing the kinds of challenges that Indigenous communities are facing in this country,” Trudeau said during the Parliament Hill meeting on Wednesday.

Trudeau met delegates from the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples on Tuesday.

