Year Ahead InFocus – Indigenous 2017

APTN InFocus with Cheryl McKenzie

In this edition of our live show, guests share their views on the issues heading into a new year.

Dr. Marcia Anderson-DeCoteau, Niigaan Sinclair and UBCIC VP Chief Robert Chamberlin hope 2017 brings real recognition for the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

We also discuss the implications surrounding questions of Indigenous identity.