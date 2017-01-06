First Nation in Saskatchewan sets legal precedent with victory at Specific Claims Tribunal
Tweet
Larissa Burnouf
APTN National News
A First Nation in Central Saskatchewan has set a legal precedent.
In December, Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation just north of Saskatoon were granted an award of $4.5 million by the Specific Claims Tribunal.
The case was won because the community was able to prove the federal government withheld treaty payments, and removed its chief, during the Northwest rebellion.
lburnouf@aptn.ca
Yes I am a Manitoba Metis and I whole heartedly agree that the government should just stop wasting tax payers money by fighting these issues. Canada signed treaties with the First Nations and the Metis also, of this country and failed to up hole their end of the deal. After all these years they know they did something wrong and that it would come out eventually, so why fight it. Admit you were wrong shake hands and apologise and give them what they are owed.
Thats really good now we need more land settlements