First Nation in Saskatchewan sets legal precedent with victory at Specific Claims Tribunal

Larissa Burnouf

APTN National News

A First Nation in Central Saskatchewan has set a legal precedent.

In December, Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation just north of Saskatoon were granted an award of $4.5 million by the Specific Claims Tribunal.

The case was won because the community was able to prove the federal government withheld treaty payments, and removed its chief, during the Northwest rebellion.

